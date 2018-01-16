Police pursuit ends with crash in West St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a pursuit that ended in a crash in west St. Louis. The pursuit started in north St. Louis County in the 8000 block of West Florissant.

Police tell Fox2 that a GameStop was robbed just before 8 pm Tuesday night. A chase ensued into the City of St. Louis to the 6100 block of Delmar where the suspect vehicle crashed.

According to police, one suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

No officers were injured in the pursuit.