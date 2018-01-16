St. Louis jazz community member reported missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A well-known member of the St. Louis jazz community is missing. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Nathan Jatcko was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Friday at his apartment on Lawn Avenue near south Kingshighway.

The 31-year-old musician never made it to a rehearsal or performance later that evening. He did not find a substitute or call his fellow musicians to let them know he wouldn't be there, which his family says is totally out of character.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should call Sst. Louis police.