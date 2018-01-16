St. Louis native and NBA Champion JoJo White passes away

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis native and former NBA great and champion JoJo White passed away Tuesday.

White grew up in St. Louis and graduated from McKinley High School. He played college basketball at the University of Kansas and was selected in the first round of the NBA draft in 1969 by the Boston Celtics.

During his career, he played for the Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Kansas City Kings and represented the U.S. in the 1968 Olympics’ in Mexico City.

Celtics Statement on Jo Jo White’s Passing:

We are terribly saddened by the passing of the great Jo Jo White. He was a champion and a gentleman; supremely talented and brilliant on the court, and endlessly gracious off of it. Jo Jo was a key member of two championship teams, an NBA Finals MVP, a gold medal-winning Olympian, and a Hall of Famer. His contributions to the team’s championship legacy may have only been surpassed by the deep and lasting impact that he had in the community. The thoughts and sympathies of the entire Celtics organization are with the White family.