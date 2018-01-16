Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

Steen ties it, Dunn scores in OT to lift Blues over Leafs

Posted 11:15 pm, January 16, 2018, by , Updated at 11:14PM, January 16, 2018

Alexander Steen #20 of the St. Louis Blues fights for the puck against Ryan Ellis #4 of the Nashville Predators during the second period of Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 2, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

TORONTO (AP) _ Alexander Steen tied it with 57 seconds left and Vince Dunn scored 1:43 into overtime, lifting the St. Louis Blues over the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Connor Brown put Toronto ahead on a short-handed breakaway midway through the third period, but Steen scored with goalie Carter Hutton pulled for an extra attacker by backhanding Alex Pieterangelo’s rebound past Frederik Andersen.

Dunn snapped a low shot past Andersen after choosing to keep the puck on a 2-on-1.

Andersen stopped 40 shots and Hutton had 30 saves.

It was the Maple Leafs’ first game back after the bye week. Their last game as a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 10.