STLMoms – Top 5 food and nutrition trends of 2018

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - 2018 is well underway. How are your New Year's Resolutions? Is getting healthy was one of them?

Jen McDaniel, with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, has the top five food and nutrition trends this year.

What's hot in 2018:

1. Super powders - collagen & moringa

2. Vegetarian and vegan foods everywhere

3. Seaweed is the 2018 superfood

4. Transparency 2.0 people wanting to know exactly what`s in their food and where comes from cleaner labeling, more natural ingredients

5. Health infused beverages and cocktails

To learn more visit: https://mcdanielnutrition.com