The Sound of Music playing a Symphony Orchestra celebration

ST. LOUIS, MO The St. Louis public library opens a new exhibit Tuesday which will feature the St. Louis Symphony's 50 years at Powell Hall. The former "St. Louis Theatre" was repurposed as the permanent home of the orchestra in 1968.

This exhibit will be free and will feature historical posters, sheet music, and other memorabilia. The symphony will host a 50th anniversary celebration this Saturday which will also include a viewing of the movie "The Sound of Music," the last movie shown at the old theatre.