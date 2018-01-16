TKO: Remembering Mike Shanahan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne remembers former Blues owner Mike Shanahan in his TKO report for January 15, 2018. Shanahan passed away earlier in the day at age 78. Shanahan owned the Blues from 1986-90 and stayed on as team chairman until 1995. Among Shanahan's biggest accomplishments during his tenure as Blues owner were the acquisitions of now NHL Hall of Famers Brett Hull and Al MacInnis. Shanahan is credited with the rebirth of the Blues in the late 1980's the led to the construction of the Blues new arena, now the Scottrade Center in 1994.