2 men charged in deadly shooting in Kansas City suburb

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) _ Two people have been charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old during an attempted robbery in the Kansas City suburb of Blue Springs.

Nineteen-year-old Triston Withers, and 20-year-old Daquan Tolefree were charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of Jack Price.

Court documents say a witness told police that several people were inside an apartment waiting for a drug buyer when two masked men entered an apartment Friday night. The witness recalled yelling at Price to get his gun before he was shot. He died at a hospital.

One of the suspects’ cellphones was found at the scene. The suspects surrendered to police Monday with an attorney. Prosecutors have requested bonds of a $150,000 for each suspect.