× Billikens Beat Duquesne, Roby Scores 1,000th Career Point

What a night for the SLU Billikens and a pair of their top players on Wednesday night at Chaifetz Arena. Davell Roby scored the 1,000th point of his career and Jordan Goodwin recorded the first triple double in school history as the Billikens beat Duquesne 76-63. Roby, a senior guard, came into the game with 995 career points, scored nine points in the victory to push him over the thousand mark. Goodwin, a freshman point guard, scored 13 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out ten assists to achieve Saint Louis University’s first ever triple double in their many years of basketball competition.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roby comments on reaching the 1,000 point mark.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Goodwin and his coach, Travis Ford talk about the school's first ever triple double.