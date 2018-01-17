× Boil Order issued for much of the Metro East Area

BELLEVILLE, IL – A boil order has been issued for Metro East Illinois American Water customers. The boil order is the result of a temporary drop in water pressure.

Sale-for-resale (wholesale) customers and the communities they serve are not affected.

The affected areas include:

Alorton

Cahokia (Illinois American Water direct customers only; does not impact Commonfields Water Department customers)

Canteen

Canteen Township

Caseyville (Illinois American Water direct customers only; does not impact Village of Caseyville Water Department customers)

Centerville (Illinois American Water direct customers only; does not impact Commonfields Water Department customers)

East St. Louis

Fairmont City

Lovejoy

National City

Sauget

Washington Park

Customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

The boil water order is expected to be in effect for approximately 36 to 48 hours.