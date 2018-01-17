Carfax expert discusses ways to avoid buying flooded vehicles

Flood-damaged cars are ticking time bombs. Water destroys their mechanical, electrical and safety systems. In addition to those issues, buyers often lose thousands by paying much more than these water-logged wrecks are worth.
Used car expert Chris Basso of Carfax joins Fox 2 News at 11 live via satellite from Centerville, Virginia to talk about the common mistakes car buyers make when purchasing a used vehicle.
To help car buyers, Carfax offers a free flood check at www.carfax.com/flood and a free vehicle pricing tool at www.carfax.com/value that’s based on a specific used car’s unique history.