Company looking for chicken nugget taste tester

ST. LOUIS, MO – An English company is looking for a chicken nugget taste tester. B&M is launching a new selection of fresh and frozen food in stores. They’re offering one lucky person a temporary position to with some experience.

This is a selection from the job posting:

Do you think you have relevant experience? – experience can include, but is not limited to:

Getting the 20 share box of nuggets fromMcDonald’ss and keeping them all for yourself

Being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there’s cake

That time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself

Going to an event or party because there is free food

You value the importance of a fish finger sandwich in life

You can conduct a power point presentation on the reasoning behind curly fries being nicer than chips

The successful individual will receive £25 vouchers monthly to spend on fresh and frozen food in their local B&M store and can share their feedback with the B&M buying to help evolve the range.

Just like a good steak, this opportunity is rare and shouldn’t be diced with. If you think this is your calling please upload a paragraph on why you think you deserve the opportunity and what relevant experiences you have (where it says upload CV).

Apply for the job here.