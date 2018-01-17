Company looking for chicken nugget taste tester
ST. LOUIS, MO – An English company is looking for a chicken nugget taste tester. B&M is launching a new selection of fresh and frozen food in stores. They’re offering one lucky person a temporary position to with some experience.
This is a selection from the job posting:
Do you think you have relevant experience? – experience can include, but is not limited to:
- Getting the 20 share box of nuggets fromMcDonald’ss and keeping them all for yourself
- Being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there’s cake
- That time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself
- Going to an event or party because there is free food
- You value the importance of a fish finger sandwich in life
- You can conduct a power point presentation on the reasoning behind curly fries being nicer than chips
- The successful individual will receive £25 vouchers monthly to spend on fresh and frozen food in their local B&M store and can share their feedback with the B&M buying to help evolve the range.
Just like a good steak, this opportunity is rare and shouldn’t be diced with. If you think this is your calling please upload a paragraph on why you think you deserve the opportunity and what relevant experiences you have (where it says upload CV).