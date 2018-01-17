Cyber Safety Summit at Fort Zumwalt North High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - This Saturday a cyber safety' summit will be held at the Fort Zumwalt North High school auditorium.

Mark O'Neill is a supervisor at the St. Charles County crime task force and the Missouri internet crimes against children task force. Since 95 percent of teenagers ages 12-17 are online this summit's main goal is to help find an appropriate balance with social media and internet usage for teens.

Topics that will be covered during the summit are cyber bullying, inappropriate content, unsolicited contact, and online sexual predators.

This might be a good time for a refresher course with your children.

Cyber Safety Summit

9:00am - 1:30pm Saturday

Fort Zumwalt North High School Auditorium

1230 Tom Ginnever Ave.

O'Fallon, MO 63366

More information: http://pub.lucidpress.com/StCharlesCountyPD-FZ-Summit/

Facebook event: http://www.facebook.com/events/1591161150952984