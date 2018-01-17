× Deadline to redeem unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket nears

STONE PARK, Ill. (AP) _ A $1 million Powerball prize purchased in a Chicago suburb could soon be a stone-cold bust.

Illinois Lottery this week urged players to check old tickets because the deadline for claiming the bonanza is approaching.

The ticket was purchased at Stone Park Drugs and Liquors in Stone Park.

It matched all five winning numbers _ 12, 20, 39, 49, and 69 _ in the Jan. 28, 2017 Powerball drawing.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim a prize. Prizes under $600 may be claimed at retail locations. Prizes of $600 or more may be claimed at one of five Lottery Prize Centers that are located in Chicago, Des Plaines, Springfield, Rockford or Fairview Heights.

Stone Park is 17 miles (27 kilometers) west of Chicago.