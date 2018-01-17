Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing North County teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department is on the lookout for a missing teen in North St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endanger Person Advisory for 13-year-old Kyla Webb was last seen at her home on Seven Hills Drive this past Sunday, January 14th. Police believe she packed some clothes into a maroon book bag.

Kyla is 5’6”, 130 lbs., with shoulder length black hair worn in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a cream-colored sweatshirt with black trim on the sleeves, black jeans, and burgundy Converse Chuck Taylor tennis shoes.

Police say Kyla has been in contact with several adult males in the St. Louis area, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

If you’ve seen Kyla Webb or know of her whereabouts, please call your local law enforcement agency or 911.