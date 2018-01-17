× Hundreds of animals seized from eastern Iowa home

VINTON, Iowa (AP) _ Authorities have seized hundreds of animals from an eastern Iowa residence that’s also home to four children.

Officials executed a search warrant around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Vinton house and garage. The animals found included rabbits, rats, mice, hedgehogs, turtles, birds, guinea pigs, gerbils and a hall python. Several carcasses were scattered through the residence in various states of decomposition or stored in a freezer.

No charges have been reported. Officials say the children’s parents have been cooperating with state and local authorities.

Volunteers from the Cedar Valley Humane Society and other rescue groups removed animals all day. Many of the animals were malnourished, dehydrated and living in overcrowded areas contaminated with fecal matter.