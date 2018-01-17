Man accused of murdering California deputies laughs in court ‘I wish I killed more’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The first day of the trial for a man accused of killing two California deputies was riddled with admissions of guilt and profane outbursts.

Luis Bracamontes, who is in the country illegally, allegedly killed a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy and Placer County sheriff's detective in a violent, multi-county crime spree in October of 2014.

Bracamontes showed no remorse on Wednesday, even giggling during opening statements, according to KTXL. At one point, he called one of the deputies a coward and said he wanted to kill more.

"There was no need to prove all this s---," he said in court.

Judge Steve White eventually had to dismiss the jury during one of Bracamontes' outbursts.

"I don't f---ing regret that s---. The only thing I f---ing regret is I only killed two," he shouted. "I wish I killed more of those motherf-----s."

During opening statements, Bracamontes' attorney said the defense is not trying to prove his innocence.

"We are not contesting many of these charges," defense attorney Jeffrey Barbour said.

Instead, the defense argues that Bracamontes has mental health issues and deserves life in prison and not the death penalty.

"Mr. Bracamontes is responsible for the deaths of Deputy Danny Oliver and the death of Detective Michael Davis," Barbour said. "He shot them both."

The prosecution will call its first witness, Bracamontes' brother, to the stand on Wednesday.