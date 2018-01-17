Maplewood police release image of vehicle wanted for package thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLEWOOD, MO - Maplewood Police hope someone recognizes a vehicle believed to be connected to package thefts.

A resident on Commonwealth Avenue reported seeing suspicious activity in the middle of the day January 8th.

“They saw a man jump out of a vehicle, run up to a house, and grab a package off the porch there, and then re-enter [the vehicle],” Maplewood Detective Dave Brown said. “He also saw, out of that same car, a box came flying out of it.”

Police soon learned that the box was stolen from a home on nearby Oxford Boulevard in Maplewood.

Based on witness accounts, the vehicle was carrying three people – either three men or two men and one woman.

The vehicle, a black sedan, has some noticeable features: blue or purple front tires, and plastic covering either on the front or rear passenger window.

Anyone with information should contact the Maplewood Police Department. 314-645-3000.