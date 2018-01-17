“Momentum” Jan. 26-29 at COCA

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - "Momentum," presented by the Center of Creative Arts, will take place January 26-29. The unprecedented choreographic collaboration is in honor of COCA’s 30th Anniversary.
Co-Artistic Director, Antonio Douthit-Boyd, and Co-Artistic Director of Dance, Kirven Douthit-Boyd share how the members of COCAdance and the COCA Hip-Hop Crew will leave you breathless!
Ticket prices range from $14 - $18.
To learn more visit COCAStL.org and search "Momentum."
"Momentum"
Presented by the Center of Creative Arts
Jan. 26th - 29th
524 Trinity Avenue
University City
(314) 725-6555
38.654859 -90.310920