“Momentum” Jan. 26-29 at COCA

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - "Momentum," presented by the Center of Creative Arts, will take place January 26-29. The unprecedented choreographic collaboration is in honor of COCA’s 30th Anniversary.

Co-Artistic Director, Antonio Douthit-Boyd, and Co-Artistic Director of Dance, Kirven Douthit-Boyd share how the members of COCAdance and the COCA Hip-Hop Crew will leave you breathless!

Ticket prices range from $14 - $18.

To learn more visit COCAStL.org and search "Momentum."

"Momentum"

Presented by the Center of Creative Arts

Jan. 26th - 29th

524 Trinity Avenue

University City

(314) 725-6555