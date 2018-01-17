× St. James man indicted for manslaughter in Rolla woman’s death

ROLLA, Mo. – A Phelps County grand jury indicted a St. James man last week for the fatal shooting of a Rolla woman.

According to Captain Rick Hope, a spokesman for the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting took place December 23, 2017 around 6:30 p.m. Deputies were called to investigate a shooting in the 17000 block of County Road 3520.

The victim, 34-year-old Tanya Johnson, was taken to Phelps County Regional Medical Center in Rolla for a gunshot wound. Johnson was later airlifted to University Medical Center in Columbia and pronounced dead just before 8:10 p.m.

Capt. Hope said investigators learned a person at the home, identified as Dallas Hogue, was a convicted felon and had been in possession of a firearm at the time of the shooting.

Hogue was arrested December 24 for unlawful possession of a firearm.

An autopsy performed December 26 concluded Johnson died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the back.

On January 10, 2018, a grand jury indicted Hogue for first-degree involuntary manslaughter.