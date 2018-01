× St. Louis Catholics heading to Washington for annual ‘March for Life’

ST. LOUIS, MO — More than 2,000 St. Louis Catholics will head to Washington, DC Wednesday for the annual “March for Life” this weekend.

Buses will be picking up participants at six locations around our area this evening. They include adults and teenagers representing at least 60 parishes and Catholic schools.

This is the 45th year since the landmark US Supreme Court abortion ruling, Roe v. Wade.