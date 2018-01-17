× Voters place another Republican in northwest Iowa House seat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) _ Voters have placed another Republican in a northwest Iowa House seat.

Jacob Bossman won 59 percent of the votes to beat Democrat Rita DeJong in the District 6 special election Tuesday. He replaces Republican Jim Carlin, who vacated the post when he won a special election to the state Senate last month.

The heavily Republican district covers part of Sioux City, the cities of Sergeant Bluff, Bronson and Salix, and some rural areas in northern and southern Woodbury County.

Bossman lost his previous bid for District 6 post in 2016. It was DeJong’s first run for elective office.