Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A torrent of water continues spouting in north county. Crews have just arrived on the scene of an early morning water main break at St. Charles Rock Road and Old Hanley Road.

A gushing stream of water has iced over power lines and tree limbs. If you are driving in the area, please be careful. The pavement is a slick sheet of ice.

Water Main break — St Charles Rock Road @ Old Hanley Rd. pic.twitter.com/6D5HgqwgiM — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) January 17, 2018