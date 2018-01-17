What you need to know about Gastric Sleeve Surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - When some people have trouble losing weight they sometimes turn to gastric sleeve surgery. Many published reports say singer Mariah Carey did just that to get her new, slimmer physique.

Dr. Mario Morales is a Bariatric surgeon at SSM Health Depaul Hospital in St. Louis. He helps us understand what gastric sleeve surgery and the requirements to undergo this procedure.

Gastric Sleeve Surgery is when the left side of the stomach, or greater curvature, is removed, resulting in a stomach the size and shape of a banana. This new stomach continues to function normally; however, the quantity of food that you consume will be considerably reduced.

Some of the requirements for the procedure of a gastric sleeve surgery are that the candidate is more than 100 lbs over your ideal body weight, Body Mass index of over 40 or that you have a BMI of over 35 and are experiencing severe negative health effects, such as high blood pressure or diabetes, related to being severely overweight. Lastly if you are unable to achieve a healthy body weight for a sustained period of time, even through medically-supervised dieting.

