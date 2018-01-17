What’s in your water? Which US cities have the best tap water?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If you're one of the millions of Americans focused on making 2018 your healthiest year yet, why not start at the tap? Drinking and cooking with clean water is crucial to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but the water coming from your faucet may contain a few unpleasant surprises, including lead and mercury.

Celebrity nutritionist Keri Glassman joins Fox 2 News at 11 live via satellite to share the cities with the best and worst tap water, why water is such an important component of a healthy lifestyle, and what consumers can do to find out about the quality of their water.

To find out more tips and information on a healthier water journey you can visit the website KnowYourWater.com.

Best Tap Water Cities (lowest lead levels):

Hartford, CT; Tampa, FL; Newport, VA; Fayetteville, NC; Portsmouth, VA; Louisville, Ky; battle creek, MI; Nashville, TN; Dallas, Tx; Minneapolis, MN; St. Louis, Mo; Albuquerque, NM; Greensboro, NC; Jacksonville, Fl; Santa Fe, NM

Worst Tap Water Cities (highest lead levels):

Portland, or; New York, NY; Pittsburgh, Pa; Denver, Co; Akon , OH; Chicago, IL; York, Pa; Milwaukee, wi; New Orleans, LA; Boston, MA