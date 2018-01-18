Armed thief robs Godfrey Dollar General in broad daylight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GODFREY, Ill. - Law enforcement in Madison County is on the hunt for a thief who robbed a Dollar General store in a bold, daylight holdup.

The store, located in the 5700 block of Godfrey Road, was packed with customers Wednesday afternoon around 5 p.m. when the suspect entered and produced a weapon. He was very violent and demanded money. The cashier complied with his demands and gave him an undisclosed sum of money.

Several customers were inside the store and several more walked in during the holdup.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department believes the suspect could be connected to other armed robbers in the area.

The suspect was described as an African-American man, clean-shaven, a thin build, and medium height. He drove away in an early model 2000 Honda Civic with a rear spoiler on the backside.

Anyone having information related to this incident or identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433.