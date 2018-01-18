× Chicago man dies 4 years after suffering gunshot to head

CHICAGO (AP) _ Authorities say a Chicago-area man died last fall from injuries suffered in a 2013 shooting on the city’s West Side.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Cook County medical examiner determined 35-year-old Clarence Fuqua died Sept. 13 at an Evanston hospital from complications from a remote gunshot wound to the head that he suffered four years ago. Fuqua’s death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities and public records say he was living in a nursing home on Chicago’s North Side and previously lived on the West Side and in the suburb of South Holland.

Police say Fuqua was shot about 8:35 p.m. on July 28, 2013 and taken to a hospital initially in critical condition.

Police say no one has been arrested in the shooting.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune