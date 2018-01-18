Chicago’s 11th annual restaurant week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Chef Moosah Reaume with the Commons Club flew in to tell us more about Chicago's restaurant week, and to share his signature Spot Prawns Dish.

Reaume`s restaurant week menu features seafood dishes, house made pastas and delicious entrees such as halibut, duck and short rib. This is the 11th Annual Chicago restaurant week and it begins Friday, January 26 and runs through Thursday, February 8th.

The Commons Club, is located on the second floor of the Virgin Hotel and will be participating in the restaurant week featuring a special three-course dinner menu for $33. For a list of participating restaurants and their menus or to get tickets more information is located below.

Information:

www.Eatitupchicago.com

www.Choosechicago.com.