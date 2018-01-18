× Feds say man accused in Bosnian killings lied to be refugee

WASHINGTON – Federal authorities say a man suspected of killing three people while fighting in Bosnia’s war lied to get into the U.S. as a refugee and has been quietly operating a trucking company in Iowa.

The Justice Department on Thursday filed paperwork seeking to strip him of his citizenship, which would free immigration authorities to have him deported.

Authorities say 51-year-old Eso Razic killed a wounded prisoner of war and two others in the 1990s but concealed his violent past when he applied for refugee status 20 years ago. He said on his forms he lost his house in the war and was beaten in a detention camp.

It was not clear how authorities discovered Razic. He could not immediately be reached for comment, and court records don’t list an attorney.