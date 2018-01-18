Health Watch: Help for Excessive Sweating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've all seen it before. Excessive sweating also known as hyperhidrosis. Hyperhidrosis is the inability to control body temperature and most commonly occurs in the underarms, hands, feet, forearms and groin. For many, it's an embarrassing and unpleasant experience impacting daily life. Conditions like menopause, endocrine disorders and infections like TB and heart conditions often cause a person to excessively sweat.

Hyperhidrosis affects nearly 3 percent of the population and new studies suggest the number of cases are more than double what doctors originally thought.

But many who suffer from excessive sweating do not realize there is treatment available to help. SLUCare dermatologist Dr. Dee Anna Glaser is a world renowned expert in the treatment of hyperhidrosis and leads a team of professionals in the SLUCare Hyperhidrosis clinic in St. Louis.

Before treatment begins, Glaser and her team at SLUCare make sure to pinpoint the main cause of the sweating. "Treatment can be with topical prescription antiperspirants, BOTOX, some FDA approved devices like Miradry that uses microwave technology."

"People should understand that if they're sweating excessively, there really is help out there for them and they don't need to suffer in silence."

To learn more about the SLUCare Hyperhidrosis clinic or to book an appointment click here.