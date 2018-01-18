× Illinois American Water lifts Metro East boil order

BELLEVILLE, IL – Illinois American Water has lifted the boil water order issued for a large area east of St. Louis Wednesday. The company says that water quality tests confirm the water meets all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Act standards and regulations. It is no longer necessary for customers to boil their water before drinking or cooking.

The boil order was issued Wednesday for customers in: Alorton, Cahokia, Canteen, Canteen Township, Caseyville, Centerville, East St. Louis, Fairmont City, Lovejoy, National City, Sauget and Washington Park.

During this boil water order, Illinois American Water performed a series of tests to determine if the water met regulatory drinking water standards. Samples were taken from sites in the affected area and tests confirmed that the water meets all state and federal requirements.