Investigators discover murder victim after car crash

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police discovered that a car crash is actually a murder in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood.

Police responded to a call for an "accident with injuries" at Compton and Franklin. When EMS arrived, they found a black male suffering from gunshot wounds inside one of the vehicles.

James Clark from Better Family Life witnessed the crash and tried to help the victims. He said there was a loud boom and then he saw smoke billowing from the vehicle. He rushed over to the accident scene to help.

"The second car had a young man I thought was unconscious. I reached in to remove his seatbelt and checked his wrists (for a pulse.) Nothing. I checked his jugular, nothing. I then tried to wake him up. He didn't move. Police arrived and removed him from the car. That exposed his gunshot wounds. The young man lost his life," said James Clark.

Clark said he didn't hear any gunshots before the crash.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.