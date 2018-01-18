Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

Kevin’s Reel World – Christian Bale in Hostiles

Posted 11:01 am, January 18, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Want to see a great western?  This is it.  Five out of five reels in the Reel World.  Check out Kevin's chat with Christian Bale and his co-stars in Hostiles.