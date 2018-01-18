Marc Silverstein shares Super Bowl celebration ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Whether it`s pitching an intriguing news story to the media, developing a social media strategy, or creating the ideal advertising campaign, it all comes down to getting people to pay attention. Marc Silverstein is a master communicator on all sides of the camera!

He has entertained and informed millions of Americans on television, as a book author and magazine writer, and as a hard-hitting reporter. The former Food Network TV host joined us via satellite to share tips for hosting your next SuperBowl celebration.

Before the festivities begin, take a few minutes to get your essential appliances ready for the tasks they'll perform. Homemade dishes mixed with store-bought hummus, crackers, and cheese will keep everyone satisfied. Arrange the seating in front of the TVs ahead of time, so everyone can see, and get up and move when they want.

Marc Silverstein also contributed to Philadelphia and DC style magazines, where his 'at the table' column profiled celebrities at their favorite restaurants. In addition, he`s produced and anchored restaurant segments for two dc and Baltimore radio stations.

Marc was an Emmy award-winning investigative and consumer television news reporter in local markets including Baltimore, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.