× Margie’s Money Saver: Xbox clearance at Microsoft online

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – If you are a gamer or have one in your family, we have some discounts. The Microsoft store online is offering a number of Xbox One games and accessories for up to half off.

Minecraft, Just Dance and many of the Pro Sports games are marked down. Get some games for as little as $5.

Plus save even more with free shipping!

To shop visit: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/collections/xboxclearance