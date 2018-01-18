× Missing woman may be in Eureka, Mo

FARMINGTON, MO – Police are searching for a 23-year-old woman. Heather Michelle Chadwell was last seen walking away from her home Monday night.

Chadwell lives with her mother, who is her court-appointed guardian. She tells investigators that Chadwell was chatting with people on dating websites. She has a cell phone and is not accepting incoming calls.

AT&T is working with investigators to help locate Chadwell. Location information from her cellphone indicates that she was recently in Eureka, Mo. On Wednesday a text message sent from Heather’s phone to her mother says she was, “OK.”

Heather is described as 5’ 4,” 230 lbs., hazel eyes and dark colored hair. Heather was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, tie-dyed shirt, pink pajamas pants and grey tennis shoes.

Anyone with information pertaining to this missing person is urged to contact the Farmington Police Department, at (573) 756-6686, or your local law enforcement agency.