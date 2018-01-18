× One person killed in wrong-way crash on I-255

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A 30-year-old South Roxana man died Wednesday evening following a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 255 in Madison County, the Illinois State Police said.

According to Trooper Calvin Dye Jr., a state police spokesman, the accident occurred just after 10 p.m. on I-255 northbound at milepost 19.

Investigators determined a 22-year-old Godfrey woman was driving a 2010 Chrysler 300 southbound in the northbound lanes. She collided head-on with a 1997 Pontiac Bonneville. A third vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, was following the Bonneville and rear-ended that car as a result of the head-on crash.

The person driving the Bonneville, identified as Marlon Burford, was pronounced dead at the scene, Trooper Dye said. The 28-year-old driver of the Jeep Wrangler was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital with serious injuries. The woman driving the Chrysler 300 suffered life-threatening injuries.

State police are continuing their investigation into the crash, Trooper Dye said. No charges have been filed as of yet.