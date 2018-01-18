× Pietrangelo Scores Goal on His Birthday, Blues Beat Senators 4-1

What a great way to spend your 28th birthday! Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo scored his first goal in the last 27 games on his birthday to help St. Louis to a 4-1 win over the Senators on Thursday in Ottawa, Canada. Pietrangelo’s goal gave the Note a 2-0 lead. Vladimir Tarasenko opening the scoring in the second period with his 20th goal of the year, scoring on a nifty deflection. Brayden Schenn notched his 18th goal of the season capping a three goal period for the Blues.

Carter Hutton again got the start in goal for the Blues. He surrendered just one goal, to the Senators Bobby Ryan, while stopping the other 20 shots he faced. Alexander Steen added an empty net goal in the third period to close out the scoring.

The Blues are a perfect 2-0 since their bye week and have a season record of 28-17-3, good for 59 points.