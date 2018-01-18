Six-year-old recounts armed carjacking with grandmother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – “They called my grandma a b-word or something. Told her to move and that they were taking the car,” Jaycie said.

Six-year-old Jaycie is still shaken up after a traumatizing carjacking Thursday morning while her grandmother was about to take her to school.

“I was trying to get in the car to go to school and then these guys just come home and tried to take the car and put a gun to my grandmothers,” she said. “My grandma just told me to back away.”

After taking Jaycie’s grandmother green Kia Soul, the suspects weren’t done.

St. Louis police said the two men drove to the 4000 block of McDonald, carjacked a woman driving a blue 2002 Toyota Camry, and drove away with both cars.

Hours later, our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch took photos of the suspects being arrested in an alley.

“I’m not sure what’s going on in this neighborhood it’s happening more and more and more frequent,” her dad, Jerry, said. “The first thing that was going through my mind way I hope to God nobody got hurt.”

Jaycie’s dad said it’s upsetting to hear his daughter recall what happened to her and his mom.

“It breaks my heart that any kid should have to grow up and deal with anything of that nature, especially just trying to go to school in the morning,” he said.