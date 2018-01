Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — There are only a few days left to donate to one or all of our Spirit of St. Louis charities: Variety the Children`s Charity, The BackStoppers and the St. Louis Area Foodbank. For every $10 donation by Midnight on Sunday, January 21st you will be entered to win a Car, Truck or SUV courtesy of Bommarito Automotive Group.

Volunteers from Bommarito are taking your donations over the phone until 9am. Call 1-800-782-2222 until 9am today or donate here by midnight Sunday.