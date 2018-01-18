× St. Louis leaders tout rejected Amazon plan as blueprint for growth

ST. LOUIS – Amazon has announced its list of 20 cities for a second headquarters, and both big cities in Missouri failed to make the cut.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson tweets, “Working together as a region on Amazon HQ2 forced us to focus on our assets. We will continue to use the proposal we put together as a blueprint for growth.”

“The St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, with the help of elected officials, as well as business and civic leaders from throughout the region, presented an innovative, thorough and thoughtful proposal to Amazon. Our submission resulted from a coordinated effort between St. Louis County, the city of St. Louis, St. Charles County and Illinois. This is a valuable template and we will use many aspects of the Amazon plan to attract business and commerce to our region in the future.” writes St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger in a statement.

St. Louis and Kansas City were among 238 cities making a bid to be the site of a second headquarters. The 20 finalists were announced Thursday.

The online retailer in September opened the search and promised to spend more than $5 billion on the site. The Seattle-based company expects it will bring up to 50,000 jobs. A final selection will be announced later this year.

Missouri officials also submitted a bid separate from the two cities that would have involved an innovation corridor between Kansas City and St. Louis rather than a single location in one of the state’s major metropolitan areas.