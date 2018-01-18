Steak ‘n Shake sues St. Louis employee over claim of worms in meat

ST. LOUIS – The restaurant chain Steak `n Shake alleges in a lawsuit that a former suburban St. Louis employee falsely claimed on Facebook that she found worms in a hamburger patty.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the federal suit was filed Wednesday. It says Melissa White claimed she found “worms” in a patty she planned to cook for herself Jan. 5 at the Florissant restaurant.

The suit says managers as well as a health inspector checked and found no worms.

White left the store but told a table of patrons, then later posted a picture of the patty on Facebook, claiming she had been fired and no one checked the meat.

The post was shared thousands of times.

The suit seeks unspecified damages and removal of the Facebook post.



___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com