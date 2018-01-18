× Suit alleges racial discrimination at entertainment district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Kansas man who is black has filed a lawsuit alleging that he was racially discriminated against at the Power & Light District in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that Arthur Wayne Brown, of Shawnee, says in the federal lawsuit filed Tuesday that he was verbally and physically abused in October 2014 when he went to the entertainment district to watch the Royals play in the World Series. Brown says he was buying drinks from the Dubliner’s outdoor bar and needed to use the restroom inside. Brown says security officers then handcuffed him and took him to the entertainment district’s security office, where he was “chained to a bench.”

Downtown Irish Pub, which does business as the Dubliner, didn’t return a call from The Star for comment.

