ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis County Police are looking for a car thief. Call authorities if you recognize a suspect caught on camera stealing from an area dealership.

Surveillance video shows the man entering the Page Avenue dealership. Investigators say he asked a salesman for keys to the vehicle to take it for a test drive. Once inside the car, he locked the salesman out and drove off.

Call St. Louis County Police at (314) 615-4237 if you have any information.