ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A delicious development for Krispy Kreme fans. The donut chain is asking you to help choose a new donut flavor.

Your four choices are blueberry, caramel, maple or lemon.

The winning flavor will hit stores for a week starting in spring. You can vote on the company's website until January 22nd.

#VOTEFORGLAZE