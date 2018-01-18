Winter weather warms up, customers line up at the car wash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Plenty of smiling faces around the St. Louis area with a break in the freezing weather. And car wash customers and employees are very happy.

The manager at the Waterway car wash on Craig Road said they had a long line of cars waiting before they even opened up at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Car owners didn't mind waiting a little longer to get the grit, grime, and remnants of snow and salt off their vehicles.

Store manager Sean Hoel said knowing that the warm temperatures were on the way, he was geared up for the customer demand. Extra staff was brought in and all the equipment was checked and ready to go.

"The most difficult thing about working through the cold is when equipment starts freezing, so we have some additional heaters that we use throughout the tunnel,” Hoel said. “We're able to pull those out and get those out of the way on days like today, once it warms up with all the equipment out, but we test our equipment regularly to make sure that we're always capable of doing days like today."

With even warmer weather expected over the weekend, they expect to be even busier here at waterway car wash than Thursday.