Adopt a St. Louis Zoo sloth for your sweetie this Valentine's Day

ST. LOUIS, MO — Slow down and do something sweet this year. The St. Louis Zoo is offering a Valentine’s Day sloth adoption package that includes a plush toy, card, adoption certificate, and much more.

The St. Louis Zoo will deliver the adoption package to anyone in the continental United States for $50. That price includes shipping and handling. Proceeds go directly toward the care and feeding of the animals.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Zoo Parents Program at the Zoo. The fundraising program began in April of 1978 and currently has over 10,000 Zoo Parents.

To adopt the sloth, order online at stlzoo.org/slothadoption, call (314) 646-4771, or stop by a welcome desk at the north or south entrance of the Zoo. Save $10 when you purchase and pick up your adoption package at the Zoo.

Online and phone orders must be made by Feb. 1 to ensure Feb. 14 delivery. Walk-in orders are available through Feb. 14.