Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Dreaming of tropical breezes and relaxing days at sea? Visit Brentwood Travel's 28th annual Cruise Expo today through Sunday at West County Center.

Meet with multiple cruise line representatives and learn about cruises in Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the South Seas and more. Plus, you can enter to win a free cruise courtesy of Royal Caribbean International.

For more information about the event, visit www.BrentwoodTravel.com