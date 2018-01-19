× Cardinals trade Randal Grichuk to the Blue Jays for two pitchers

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Cardinals have traded outfielder Randal Grichuk to the Toronto Blue Jays for right-handed pitchers Dominic Leone and Conner Greene. Grichuk, 26, played four seasons with the Cardinals.

Leone, 26, enjoyed a solid 2017 campaign for Toronto, going 3-0 with a 2.56 ERA. Greene was ranked as the 5th best prospect in the Toronto organization by Baseball America in 2017. He has a 4.04 ERA in 103 career games (91 starts) since making his professional debut in 2013.

Both Leone and Greene will be added to the Cardinals Major League roster, which is currently at the maximum 40 players.