Court in Chicago to hear arguments on sanctuary cities

CHICAGO – An appeals court will hear arguments on a Trump administration request to reverse a lower-court ruling temporarily freezing its policy of withholding public-safety grants from sanctuary cities that don’t fully enforce immigration laws.

The hearing Friday at the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals focuses on whether the administration exceeded its authority in setting new conditions not in legislation establishing the program. The case stems from a Chicago lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber’s freeze applies to all 50 states. The Trump administration says, at worst, it should only apply to Chicago.

In a related case, U.S. District Judge William Orrick in California in November blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order nationwide that cut funds to sanctuary cities, saying Trump can’t set new conditions on spending OK’d by Congress.